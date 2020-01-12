Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital assumed coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).

LON:STCK opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stock Spirits Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 241 ($3.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

