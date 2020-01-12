STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of STVG opened at GBX 427 ($5.62) on Wednesday. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437 ($5.75). The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 395.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 376.87.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

