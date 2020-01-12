Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. 266,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

