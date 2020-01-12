Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

SUPN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 592,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

