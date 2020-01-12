Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will post sales of $9.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.25 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $40.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 million to $42.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.85 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

