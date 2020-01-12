SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.73. 349,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after buying an additional 783,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,712,000 after purchasing an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

