TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $157.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00006421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

