TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

MRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 252,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,954. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

