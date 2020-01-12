TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $122,531.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,268,051,424 tokens. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

