Terracoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $694,471.00 and $98.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,093.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.94 or 0.03272788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00656731 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.