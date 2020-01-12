TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 136,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.