Thar Token (THAR) Price Up 55.2% This Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002073 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $127,098.00 and approximately $898.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded up 55.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00049939 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004683 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

