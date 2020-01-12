THEKEY Price Down 18.8% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $3,971.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,427,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinrail, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

