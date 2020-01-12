Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $755,513.00 and $91.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00050026 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004617 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000661 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.