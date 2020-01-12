Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 160,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.31. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $8,449,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.