Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.95

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.95 and traded as low as $72.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 2,136,234 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

