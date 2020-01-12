Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $7,794.00 and approximately $9,458.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.01975291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.