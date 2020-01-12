Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 557,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tredegar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tredegar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tredegar by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tredegar by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 115,091 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 81,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.85 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

