Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,714. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89. Trex has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

