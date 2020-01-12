Trident Group Price Down 50% Over Last Week (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

