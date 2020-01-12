Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 234,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. Triton International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triton International by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

