Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBK. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,896. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $959.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

