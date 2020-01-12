TrueDeck Trading Up 13.5% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $152,474.00 and $16,744.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01976119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00124748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

