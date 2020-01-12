TrueFeedBack Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,938.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $580,845.00 and approximately $118,938.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile