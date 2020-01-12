TrueFeedBack Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,938.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $580,845.00 and approximately $118,938.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
TrueFeedBack Profile
.
TrueFeedBack Token Trading
TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.
