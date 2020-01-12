TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kuna, CoinTiger and Bittrex. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $149.69 million and approximately $493.56 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 149,223,768 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Crex24, HBUS, Kuna, Koinex, Bitso, IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, WazirX, Zebpay and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

