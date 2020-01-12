Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 177,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,976. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.