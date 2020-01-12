TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.83 ($13.56).

TUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TUI to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 930.20 ($12.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,553,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 910.08. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

