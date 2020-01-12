TurtleCoin Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $682,597.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,016,037,547 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

