Ulord Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. Ulord has a total market cap of $777,348.00 and approximately $51,466.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ulord has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,476,455 coins and its circulating supply is 68,978,810 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.