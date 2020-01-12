Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $286.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.28. 1,442,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

