Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 328,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $888.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.