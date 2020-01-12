UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives €15.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.41 ($17.92).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

