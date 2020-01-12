Unilever (NYSE:UN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

