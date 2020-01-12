Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $11.96. Unisys shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 14,991 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Unisys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 332,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Unisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Unisys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

