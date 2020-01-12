Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $151.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 545,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,553. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

