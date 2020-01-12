UnlimitedIP Trading Down 1.6% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, OTCBTC, LBank and BigONE. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $241,460.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank, HADAX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

