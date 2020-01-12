USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 310,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

