Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post sales of $432.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.42 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $484.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 435,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,097. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $357.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 290.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 724,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 177.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 111.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

