VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Livecoin. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $509,242.00 and $852.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00053096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00079046 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,030.34 or 0.99515728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00055997 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001783 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,388,423 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

