Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wood & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.29. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

