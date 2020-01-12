Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

