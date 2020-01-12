Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Media stories about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Foot Locker earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the athletic footwear retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Foot Locker’s analysis:

FL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 4,586,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

