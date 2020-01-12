VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. 4,035,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,664 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $189,036,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 171.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,668 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.