VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an inline rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLVLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 31,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. VOLVO AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

