Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,622. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.