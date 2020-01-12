Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE:WD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 123,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $68.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $627,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,519. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

