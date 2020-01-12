Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

NYSE WRE traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $29.64. 433,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

