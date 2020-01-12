Wavesbet (WBET) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $80,840.00 and $29,371.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024824 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000594 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001275 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.