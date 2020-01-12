Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEIR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weir Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.41 ($21.16).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 980.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,479 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,446.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

