Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.30 ($20.71).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,470 ($19.34). 826,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,479 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,446.16. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 980.00.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

